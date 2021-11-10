live stream DBJ Signing Ceremony in partnership with the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance to help MSMEs @ 1:00pm
PHOTO: Keisha Hayle & Friends PEP Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Education
November 10, 2021

Assistant Deputy Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Clover Hamilton-Flowers (right), and Founder, Keisha Hayle & Friends Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship, Keisha Hayle (centre), look on as scholarship recipient Kajani Hibbert happily recognises his picture on a cloth banner mounted at the awards ceremony, held at the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) headquarters in Kingston, recently.

