PHOTO: Keisha Hayle & Friends PEP Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Assistant Deputy Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Clover Hamilton-Flowers (right), and Founder, Keisha Hayle & Friends Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship, Keisha Hayle (centre), look on as scholarship recipient Kajani Hibbert happily recognises his picture on a cloth banner mounted at the awards ceremony, held at the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) headquarters in Kingston, recently.
JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Photo of the day
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (left), addresses Tuesday’s (November 9) meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston. With the Mayor is Chief Executive Officer, Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Robert Hill.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Education
November 10, 2021
Coronavirus
November 10, 2021
Local Government
November 10, 2021
Tourism
November 10, 2021
JIS radio
November 10, 2021
Feature | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
November 10, 2021
Roundabout JA | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
November 9, 2021
JIS News | Presented by: Lorraine Walker-Mendez
Get the facts