PHOTO: Keisha Hayle & Friends PEP Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Assistant Deputy Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Clover Hamilton-Flowers (right), and Founder, Keisha Hayle & Friends Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship, Keisha Hayle (centre), look on as scholarship recipient Kajani Hibbert happily recognises his picture on a cloth banner mounted at the awards ceremony, held at the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) headquarters in Kingston, recently.