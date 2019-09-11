KSAMC Passes Resolution to Rename Gordon Town Square in Honour of ‘Miss Lou’

Story Highlights The way has now been cleared for Gordon Town Square in St Andrew to be officially renamed in honour of the late cultural icon, Dr. the Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley, affectionately known as ‘Miss Lou’.

This follows the passage of a Resolution by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), at its monthly meeting on Tuesday (September 10).

The official renaming of the square was scheduled to have taken place on Sunday (September 8), during a civic ceremony in the Gordon Town community, but Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, informed the gathering that the legal procedure for the renaming of the square was not yet carried out by the KSAMC and would be done soon.

He also indicated that after the Resolution was passed, a plaque would be unveiled in the square signifying the renaming.

The Resolution, which was moved by Councillor Neville Whittaker (Gordon Town Division) and seconded by Councillor Alvin Francis (Mavis Bank Division), noted that Miss Lou is very deserving of the honour for her significant contribution to the development and expansion of the nation’s indigenous art forms, particularly its rich dialect, patois.

It also indicated that Gordon Town was most appropriate as Miss Lou had resided there for many years and had enriched the community through her various contributions to the development of the area, and that residents of the area have repeatedly expressed their unanimous support for the renaming of the square.

Councillor Whittaker, in his remarks on the Resolution, recalled fond memories of Miss Lou while he was a child. He said that he is happy to move the Resolution for the great cultural ambassador who had contributed tremendously to the nation.

The Resolution is to be sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Communality Development for support.

Work started last year with the erection of Miss Lou’s statue and is part of the Government’s plan to upgrade and transform Gordon Town Square into ‘Miss Lou Square’.

A globally acclaimed writer, folklorist, educator, radio and television personality and poet, who was known for performing her pieces in the local patois dialect, Miss Lou is widely regarded as the ‘Mother of Jamaican Culture’.

Born on September 7, 1919, Miss Lou died on July 26, 2006 in Canada and was interred at National Heroes Park in Kingston, in a section reserved for cultural icons.

The civic ceremony was among several activities that have been scheduled as part of the centenary celebrations.