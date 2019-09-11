JHTA to Donate US$20,000 to The Bahamas

Story Highlights The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) will be donating US$20,000 to assist in relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.

President of the JHTA, Omar Robinson, says this will be done through the University of the West Indies-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) in St. Andrew.

“Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has been at the fore of efforts to mobilise global support for the recovery efforts through the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the GTRCMC,” Mr. Robinson told delegates and stakeholders at the 2019 Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) trade show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, on September 9.

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) will be donating US$20,000 to assist in relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.

President of the JHTA, Omar Robinson, says this will be done through the University of the West Indies-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) in St. Andrew.

“Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has been at the fore of efforts to mobilise global support for the recovery efforts through the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the GTRCMC,” Mr. Robinson told delegates and stakeholders at the 2019 Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) trade show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, on September 9.

“This is what we call Caribbean solidarity, and it is our hope and prayer that the resources being channeled to The Bahamas will help safeguard the health and welfare of the residents and contribute to the rebuilding of the country in the shortest possible time,” he said.”

Mr. Robinson said throughout JAPEX 2019, Jamaican tourism stakeholders are as eager as ever to share the good news about hotel expansions, enhancements, new hotels and attractions as well as allied services with industry partners.

He noted that the fact that the country has been able to maintain its place among the top-tier world destinations over several decades speaks volumes as to the value of “our tourism product”.

“It is also as much a tribute to our overseas partners who believe in us and keep sending their customers to us, as it is to Jamaica’s hoteliers, attractions and tourism service providers who are continually investing in their businesses for the benefit of local and foreign guests,” he added.

“At JAPEX 2019, we welcome buyers from the traditional markets – USA, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. We are also elated to welcome delegates from new markets like India, Luxembourg, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Spain,” the JHTA President said.

Mr. Robinson said the tourism industry will not be the only game in town but will be complemented by “our partners” from various other sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing.

“For this, we owe a special debt of gratitude to the linkages committee of the Ministry of Tourism, and agencies such as JAMPRO, the Jamaica Business Development Corporation and the Jamaica Manufacturers & Exporters’ Association,” he added.

Celebrating 29 years, JAPEX is Jamaica’s premier trade show. It is spearheaded by the JHTA in collaboration with the Jamaica Tourist Board and runs from September 9 to 11.

Workshops are open to both buyers and suppliers, and travel agents can also explore the trade show floor. This year, wholesalers, tour operators and travel agents can meet face to face with close to 200 of Jamaica’s leading tourism suppliers to conduct business negotiations.