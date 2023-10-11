  • Keyword

KSAMC Finalises Programme to Combat Dengue

By: Chris Patterson, October 11, 2023
Health & Wellness
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, addresses today’s (October 10) council meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, at its 24 Church Street location in downtown Kingston.

The Full Story

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is finalising a programme of action in the fight against dengue fever.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that is usually a mild illness in which a person may get a fever, headache, joint and muscle pains. Jamaica declared an outbreak of the disease on September 23.

Persons experiencing fever, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding under the skin and other unusual forms of bleeding, feeling very weak, or getting confused, are urged to seek immediate medical attention.

Addressing today’s (October 10) council meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation at its Church Street location in downtown Kingston, Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, informed that the programme of action will be shared with Councillors soon.

“We received data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness with respect to some communities and how they have been affected, and the Municipality is in the process of completing its programme of action with respect to the dengue outbreak. We [received] the last set of information yesterday (October 9) from the Ministry of Health, which has put us in a position to complete that programme,” he said.

He called on Jamaicans to unite in the fight against dengue and encouraged them to do their part in ridding their surroundings of mosquitoes.

“We appeal to persons to check their water, cover water containers, and where unable to cover water containers, we are told that it’s useful to pour some cooking oil on top of it. We ask residents to join with us in the fight to destroy breeding sites and also as best as possible, wear protective clothing,” he said.

The Mayor also encouraged residents to use mosquito repellant that contains deet.

Jamaicans are also being urged not to use aspirin, diclofenac, ibuprofen or any of the medications/pain relievers known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat dengue symptoms.

The recommended treatment for fever is acetaminophen or paracetamol.

Last Updated: October 11, 2023

