Programme to Advance Jamaica’s Transition to Digital Society Launched

Digital Jamaica, a €9.5-million programme aimed at increasing access to and use of information and communications technologies (ICT) to support the country’s transition to a digital economy and society was launched on Tuesday (October 10).

An initiative of the Government of Jamaica in partnership with the European Union (EU), Digital Jamaica will be implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the Ministry of Education and Youth and the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

It will connect Jamaicans through high-speed Internet, support the installation of Wi-Fi networks in schools, and the training of students and teachers in digital skills.

Support will be provided to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to adopt technological solutions.

It is expected that the programme will facilitate greater use of digital tools to further bridge the digital divide and equip young people with the digital skills needed to succeed in the future.

Minister without Portfolio in the OPM with oversight for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, hailed the programme as a beacon of change and development.

She underscored that the initiative aims to not only transform the technological landscape of Jamaica but to empower citizens by enhancing access to information, promoting digital literacy and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

She noted that a population equipped with digital skills is better poised for innovation, is more competitive in the global arena and is likely to attract more investors.

“Digital empowerment is not a luxury; it is a necessity. It is the catalyst that propels nations towards unparalleled growth and prosperity. It bridges the gap between the urban and the rural, the privileged and underprivileged, creating a symphony of inclusivity and equality,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon, who was addressing the Exchange of Documents Ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in downtown Kingston, thanked the EU for funding the initiative.

“This programme stands as a testament to the unyielding commitment and collaborative spirit of our nations, marking a new chapter in our enduring partnership,” she said.

In her remarks, Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Affairs at the EU, Helena Konig, noted that Digital Jamaica is the first concrete, grant-funded multi-sector programme of support to Jamaica’s digital transformation agenda to be launched post-COVID-19.

“Digital Jamaica represents a well-packaged programme of support to key challenges identified by Jamaica as imperative to address over the next four years. Digital Jamaica will support the Ministry of Education and Youth to review, update and integrate Jamaica’s National ICT Competency Framework for Teachers into the curricula of all publicly funded teacher training institutions,” Ms. Konig indicated.

She explained that the strategic targeting of the foundation of education is vital for Jamaica to achieve its goal of a knowledge-based society and a digitally competent labour force.

Ms. Konig shared that Digital Jamaica will further boost the collaboration between the OPM and the Ministry of Education and Youth to bring Wide Area Network (WAN) and Wi-Fi connectivity to more than 100 public schools, including children’s homes.

“It will contribute towards ongoing government efforts to reduce social vulnerability to the digital divide, particularly among students, including special needs students in unserved and underserved areas,” she remarked.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Sancia Bennett Templer, disclosed that €1.7 million of the budget will be allocated to the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) to facilitate the active participation of MSMEs in the digital transitioning programme.

This, she noted, is of great importance, given that MSMEs currently constitute about 60 to 70 per cent of all jobs in Jamaica.

“By nature, they tend to be agile and responsive to change. By involving them in digital transitioning programmes, there is a tremendous opportunity for widespread adoption of digital technologies. Digital solutions can support MSMEs by assisting them in managing transactions at a distance, delivering goods efficiently, facilitating access to financial services and engaging with existing and new customers,” Mrs. Bennett Templer said.

She shared that among other things, the Ministry will provide training for the JBDC and business support services providers, who will then provide digital transformation training to MSMEs across the island.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, welcomed the programme, noting that it is an important complement to the Government’s efforts at enabling citizens to develop new capabilities – from simple digital literacy to complex competencies in data science and coding.

Mrs. Williams noted that in-service teachers, those in training and aspiring teachers stand to benefit from Digital Jamaica.

“The increased focus on technology allows for an avenue to encourage our students to widen their career prospects and to embrace this field as one in which they can thrive.

“We believe that by improving access to technology and technological devices, we will create a level playing field for all our students,” the Education Minister said.

Digital Jamaica is the first bilateral EU Global Gateway Flagship Programme to be signed in the Caribbean.

Global gateway is a new European strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in the digital, energy and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.