Health Minister Lauds Support from US to Fight Spread Of Dengue

Health Minister Lauds Support from US to Fight Spread Of DengueBy: October 10, 2023,
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the US$500,000 pledged by the United States (US) in support of Jamaica’s dengue response will go a far way in quelling the spread of the disease.
Addressing students, teachers, dignitaries (including US Ambassador Nickolas Perry) and other stakeholders at the Flanker Primary and Junior High School, St. James, on October 6, Dr. Tufton said that the Flanker community, and by extension Jamaica, will benefit greatly from the gift, adding that the dengue outbreak should not be taken lightly.
“To Ambassador Nick Perry, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Director, Dr. Jay Singh, and team… the kids and the community of Flanker and Jamaica are better for this generous donation,” Dr. Tufton said.
“The United States and Jamaica have a very strong friendship… a long-standing one. This coming together is a testament to that friendship and a commitment to deal with challenges as partners should whenever they arise. Again, on behalf of the Government, I just want to say thank you,” he added.
The Minister reminded that there are steps that the populace can take in mitigating the spread of dengue, noting that the threat is real and should be taken seriously.
He further emphasised the need for society to work together to tackle challenges such as the current dengue outbreak, pointing out that the younger population is the most vulnerable and needs to be protected.
“I am personally very happy to see the return of Civics in our classrooms. My message to all teachers is to embrace the Government’s reintroduction of Civics in schools. It is one of the biggest positives that I can identify with, in terms of what the Government is trying to do in educating our youngsters on how society works and what their role is,” Dr. Tufton said.