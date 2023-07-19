KPH to Get New CT Scan Machine

The Government will be spending US$2 million to purchase a computerised tomography (CT) machine for the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

The machine is expected to be delivered by September.

Addressing today’s (July 19) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said Cabinet gave approval for the procurement of the machine.

“It’s a good thing because there were complaints about the constant downtime of the CT Scan there. We have repaired the old one, but we are now purchasing a new one and that we expect to be delivered by September I am told, so that’s good for the KPH,” he said.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, said Cabinet gave approval for the emergency procurement in April.

“Cabinet only approved the procurement in April and now we are in July. It was an emergency procurement. I’m sure the patients and health professionals at KPH will be very appreciative of that development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton disclosed that an assessment is being done of critical pieces of equipment that are needed at the facility.

“There is a firm that has been engaged to come in and to do an audit or an assessment of the critical pieces of infrastructure, CT, MRI and X-ray capacity at KPH,” he said.

“I need to get an update as to where it is… it’s not that the equipment isn’t there. The issue is the downtime because of age, which is why I suspect they have taken a decision around a new one when they have concluded that the old one would have served its useful life. Others could be repaired but I need to get an update as to where exactly they are, but I know it’s being looked at,” the Minister added.

He said the leasing arrangement which the Government is pursuing will address some of the issues regarding downtime of critical pieces of medical equipment in health facilities.

Dr. Tufton argued that the arrangement will ensure reliability of medical machines in the public health system.

KPH To Get New CT Scan Machine