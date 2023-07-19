House Approves Extension of Seven Zones of Special Operations

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday (July 18), approved a further 60-day extension of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in seven areas across Jamaica.
They are Denham Town, West Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St. James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens and August Town in St. Andrew, and Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.
In a statement to the House, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said the ZOSOs have brought about meaningful improvement in the lives of the residents.
“These communities have benefited and all of them have moved beyond the clear/hold phase. Several [are] in the build phase and others will begin the build phase during this term of extension,” he said.
The Minister noted that the achievement and progress attained within the zones is undeniable and it is, therefore, imperative that “we continue to support these efforts in the interest of national security and safety of the vulnerable and volatile communities, and the continued development programmes in these areas”.
“The investments that we have made within the ZOSOs are having the desired impact. We are transforming zones to safe, stable and sustainable communities,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Chang informed that he will shortly be bringing the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Amendment) Bill to Parliament.
“This will be the last of these short, repetitive motions for extensions. The amended Bill has been prepared, and we will have the legislative committee have a run through it to make sure that what we have decided on will be there. If the House meets next week, then I may be able to bring it,” he stated.