Know Your Numbers for Heart Health

Jamaicans are being urged to get regular heart checks and to know their health numbers to avoid the risk factors for stroke and heart disease.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Spence, made the call as she addressed the launch of Heart Month on Tuesday (January 31), at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston.

“Every adult should know his/her health numbers – blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, as well as their body mass index (BMI). It is important for you to know your numbers because these numbers are key indicators of the risk for serious cardiovascular health issues,” she said.

Noting that Jamaica has a growing overweight/obesity problem, Dr. Spence said that obese individuals have a much greater chance of developing diabetes, which is a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

She noted that globally, childhood obesity has increased 10-fold over the last 40 years, while in Jamaica there has been a 68 per cent increase over a seven-year period.

“One in two Jamaicans (54 per cent), 15 years or older, is overweight or obese. This is something that we have to address,” she said.

Citing hypertension as a major risk factor, Dr. Spence said that 30,000 children in Jamaica between the ages of 10 and 19 were diagnosed with the condition in 2017.

The prevalence of high blood pressure is 33.8 per cent among Jamaicans over 15 years old, with a higher prevalence of 35.8 per cent among women compared to 31.7 per cent among men.

Dr. Spence said that a healthy diet is essential in maintaining a healthy heart and poor nutrition can play a key role in increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Given the crises of lifestyle diseases and premature illness and death directly linked to the consumption of unhealthy processed foods, there is need to clearly communicate the risks of consuming certain foods to consumers, who might not be aware of the excess salts, sugars and fats that are in their foods,” she pointed out.

Dr. Spence said that Jamaica has given a commitment to take the necessary actions to reduce by one-third, by 2030, premature deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCD), in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

“This is no easy feat and we must develop partnerships with non-government organisations and civil society to educate and promote healthy lifestyles if we are to successfully tackle the health challenge,” Dr. Spence said.

Heart Month 2023 is being observed under the theme: ‘Do Your Part, Check Your Heart.’

Dr. Spence lauded the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, which organises the annual Heart Month observances, as a “solid partner of the Ministry.”

She noted that the Foundation has been “working tirelessly to combat the NCD crisis facing our nation.”