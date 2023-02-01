Flow Promoting Safer Internet Use

The Flow Foundation is continuing work to improve digital literacy and promote safe practices in the online space through its ‘Connected + Protected Safer Internet 2023’ campaign.

The programme, which was launched on January 31 at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, is one of several initiatives being spearheaded by the telecoms provider throughout the year to promote safe use of the digital space.

Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who spoke at the launch, hailed the undertaking as an important contribution to strengthening the supporting security infrastructure.

Mr. Vaz noted that the initiative is in line with the Ministry’s public education and awareness programme, which seeks to ensure that Jamaicans can access relevant and appropriate information on how best to protect their interests.

“These efforts are strengthened by collaboration with stakeholders in cybersecurity and data protection; and I can safely say that, collectively, all stakeholders are seized with the urgency and scale of the required action. This is evidenced by the launch,” he said.

The campaign is one of several local activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Safer Internet Day on February 7.

Other engagements include the Safer Internet School initiative, which sees a grant being offered by Flow Foundation to institutions that propose innovative concepts promoting safe online practices.

Six selected secondary schools will win a share of $1.5 million to implement these concepts.

The promotion is slated to run from January 31 to February 21, with the winners slated to be announced on February 28.

Vice President and General Manager, Flow Jamaica, and Foundation Chairman, Stephen Price, said several stakeholders have been engaged under the initiative.

These include the Science and Technology Ministry, Universal Service Fund (USF), Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), National Parent Teachers’ Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ), and National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC).

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and the Ministry of Education and Youth are to be brought on board.

“Having brought connectivity to so many, we also want to ensure that along with the access, there is the knowledge of how to be safe online and use the Internet responsibly. We are engaging [all stakeholders] to join the ‘Connected + Protected’ movement. The bottom line is that everyone has a responsibility to make a positive difference online,” Mr. Price said.

Through the ‘Connected + Protected Safer Internet 2023’ campaign, Flow combines school visits, panel discussions, and influencer marketing to promote Internet safety tips and activities for children and teens.

The initiative also provides sensitisation sessions with parents, and senior citizens, and volunteers to empower all Jamaicans with the knowledge to protect themselves online.