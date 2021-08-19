Keep Emergency Numbers Close, says JFB

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is reminding the public to keep the contact numbers for emergency service providers close and to become familiar with their local fire stations.

“I want to remind Jamaicans, you must have certain emergency numbers directly at your fingertips and when we speak of fingertips, we mean mobile calling devices. You must have a number for the Jamaica Fire Brigade. We welcome you at your fire station because the fire station belongs to you,” JFB Public Relations Officer, Emeleo Ebanks, told JIS News.

“I am going to ask every single Jamaican to go to your fire station, familiarise yourself with the services we offer there for you and to you. At the same time, get the number for your nearest fire station, that in a worst-case scenario, if you find yourself in need of the services, you know exactly what number to call,” he continued.

Mr. Ebanks is also asking persons to provide as much information as possible when they call for emergency services, especially since numbers like 110 and 119 are operated by the telecommunications providers and not the respective emergency service providers.

“110 is fire and ambulance emergencies. When you call that number, be as detailed as possible. So, provide information as to the name of your community, the parish, the nearest town, if possible, give a callback number, provide your name and make sure that you keep the device close in the event that we have to call you back to get additional information. You can assist us as well by providing a little bit of knowledge in terms of map and how to get to the particular area,” Mr. Ebanks shared.

This he adds will help the emergency number telephone operators in dispatching the emergency service providers from the correct location, as there are some common place names in multiple parishes.

“We must always bear in mind, and I want to remind persons, that almost every parish in Jamaica has a Williamsfield, a King Street, a Queen’s Street, a High Street, for example. So, it is of utmost importance that you know the number for your nearest fire station and be as detailed as possible when you make an emergency call,” urged Mr. Ebanks.

The emergency contact numbers to have at hand include that of the police, parish disaster coordinators, and hospital.