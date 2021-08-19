Jamaicans Encouraged To Volunteer For Mediation Training

The Dispute Resolution Foundation (DRF) is encouraging Jamaicans to volunteer for mediation training through which, the entity says, they can make a difference in their communities.

The voluntary foundation focuses on educating persons on and encouraging them to use alternative dispute resolution methods to settle differences.

Manager for Mediation Training and Network Services at the DRF, Sharon Young Palmer, told JIS News that the eligibility requirements include basic literacy and a High School Diploma.

“We also require that persons be of sound character whether they are Jamaican citizens or otherwise. Those are our basic requirements for basic level mediation training. We want persons to know that they can… be trained once they meet the basic requirements,” she said.

Mrs. Young Palmer said persons can also access training at the Supreme Court level which she noted required that they complete basic level training, adding that persons would have to conduct at least 10 mediation sessions.

She indicated that the training is ongoing, “even though we try to maintain a schedule; but because of the many requests that have been coming in, we try to accommodate as many as possible once we have persons who are ready”.

“In the past, we would have waited for at least a cohort of 25 persons [but] we no longer do that. If we have at least three or four persons, we will conduct the session. This is because it takes three persons to participate in a mediation session – the mediator and the two disputers,” Mrs. Young Palmer explained.

Meanwhile, because of COVID-19, DRF training sessions are being conducted virtually via the Zoom digital platform. In addition to the regular training, the DRF also offers refresher courses.

“These are available to persons who may have not been training for a time, and so may not be very active. We also have other one-off courses that deal with specific components of the training, including the writing of the agreements, ethics, and those kinds of trainings available for citizens. Training lasts for five to seven days,” Mrs. Young Palmer said.

Training within the first five days is instructional, with the sixth day being used for preparation and practice.

“This is when they do role plays. So, they guide each other, get to hone their skills and to be familiar with the process. The following day is when we assess them. So, they would go individually before one of our DRF certified assessors who would observe them conducting a mediation session and assess them based on the criteria that we have in our assessment document,” she outlined.

Once participants have satisfied the conditions, based on skill displayed, knowledge and their attitude, they would be certified.

“They would receive a certified document from the DRF and then we recommend them through the Chief Justice to be gazetted as mediators. This allows them now to conduct matters referred from the courts such as the Parish Courts, for those who completed basic level training,” Mrs. Young Palmer explained.

Persons interested in mediation training or accessing the mediation services of the DRF, can call 876-906-2456 or 876-908-3657.