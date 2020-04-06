JUTC Aims For Operational Efficiency

Story Highlights The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) will continue to pursue a number of activities aimed at increasing operational efficiencies that should enhance the service to commuters and contribute to reduction in operating costs.

The activities that are being pursued include implementation of an Oil Filtration System in 300 buses geared at improving the efficiency and operational life of the buses’ engines, and the refurbishment of 15 damaged buses to facilitate their return to service.

Details are provided in the 2020/21 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) will continue to pursue a number of activities aimed at increasing operational efficiencies that should enhance the service to commuters and contribute to reduction in operating costs.

The activities that are being pursued include implementation of an Oil Filtration System in 300 buses geared at improving the efficiency and operational life of the buses’ engines, and the refurbishment of 15 damaged buses to facilitate their return to service.

Details are provided in the 2020/21 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

In addition, the JUTC’s Operational Plan assumes total passenger carry of approximately 50 million from an average bus run-out of 391 daily.

To facilitate the increased passenger carry, the company will seek to enhance its fleet management and bus-tracking system to provide real-time information to assist with efficient decision-making and service delivery; improve the fare collection system to support the efficient collection of revenue; and increase the fleet by 50 new buses.

The establishment of the JUTC was the Government of Jamaica’s (GOJ) effort to bring order to the public transportation system.

The JUTC contributes to connecting the nation’s metropolitan economic centres by way of a safe and reliable service to boost employment and reduce traffic congestion.

In support of the GOJ’s national policy priorities, the JUTC is mandated to provide 25,000 to 31,000 seats per day to meet the demands of the commuting public within the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR).