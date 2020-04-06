Factories Corporation To Modernise, Build New Facilities

Story Highlights The modernisation of existing facilities, infrastructural developments and introduction of new space to boost revenue generation will remain a priority for the Factories Corporation of Jamaica Limited (FCJ) during the new budget year.

This is contained in the 2020/21 Public Bodies’ Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

Accordingly, the FCJ will commence the Redevelopment of Garmex Free Zone Project Phase 1, which will involve the construction of four factory buildings providing 90,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space.

Plans will also continue apace to facilitate the development of the Morant Bay Urban Development Centre via a joint venture agreement.

The Urban Centre will provide 375,000 square feet of office and commercial space and will impact, favourably, economic development and employment in the parish of St. Thomas.

The FCJ will also pursue improvements at its other facilities to make them more attractive and supportive of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) operating in a globally competitive environment, and enable them to take advantage of the logistics-centred economy.

To improve operational efficiency, the FCJ also plans to acquire and upgrade its information and communications technology during the year.