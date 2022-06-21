Just Under 17,000 PPV Owners To Benefit From Gas Relief Grant Which Opens Today

Applications are now open for the much anticipated Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) Operators gas relief grant for owners of Contract Carriages and Route Taxi vehicles.
To access the $25,000.00 gas grant, Owners of PPV are required to apply online at WeCare.gov.jm and provide:
1. A valid Transport Authority road licence issued no later than April 30, 2022 for a Contract Carriage or a Route Taxi service;
2. A Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) and
3. Be the Primary owner of the vehicle that is licenced.
Meanwhile, the Authority says, owners of multiple vehicles registered as Contract Carriages or Route Taxis, can now breathe a sigh of relief as they are also eligible to receive the grant for each licenced vehicle. Where the vehicles are operated under a company, these entities should designate an authorized officer and submit that person’s TRN to collect the funds on behalf of the company.
In March 2022, the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, announced the provision of $25,000 Gas Relief Grant for public Passenger Vehicle Operators to cushion the rising cost of fuel. The programme will cost just under $600 million.
For questions about the PPV Operators grant, contact the Finance Ministry at: 888-493-2273 or the Transport Authority at: 876-908-1997-8.