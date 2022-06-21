JIS News
PHOTOS: Cheque Presentation St. Jago Health Centre

June 21, 2022
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), conversing with Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Mutual (VM) Foundation, Samantha Charles, following the recent contract signing with VM Foundation for the three-year renewal agreement for the adoption of the St. Jago Health Centre in St. Catherine, under the Ministry’s Adopt-A-Clinic Programme. The ceremony was held at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices.
