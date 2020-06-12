June 15 Tax Payments Now Due

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business persons that the following taxes are due on Monday, June 15, 2020:

 Estimated Income Tax (2nd quarter)

 Self Employed Statutory Payments (2nd quarter)

 Statutory Deductions (S01) for the month of May – must be filed ONLINE using the enhanced form.

In the case of the statutory deductions, employees are normally required to make the declaration and payment on the 14th of each month, however, the usual due date falls on the weekend.

Business persons are being encouraged to use our online payment option which provides a COVID safe alternative to do business with TAJ, and accommodates the filing and payment of all major tax types, including Payroll Taxes and Deductions, Income Tax, Property Tax and General Consumption Tax.

Individuals can log on to the Tax Portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm from the convenience of their home or office at any time, to pay the taxes now due using a valid credit card or a debit card with credit card features. Customers with a BNS account may also pay via ACH electronic bank transfer. This option allows users to make payments from their bank account directly to TAJ’s bank account up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00.

TAJ also accepts payments made via direct banking. Business persons are simply required to provide their financial institution with the TAJ bank account information along with their TRN, effect payment to TAJ’s bank account, complete sections A–D of the Direct Banking Payment Advice (DB01) at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm and email it to directbanking@taj.gov.jm.

The Tax Authority continues to make it easy for persons to pay their taxes by using its online payment option. Additionally, business persons are reminded that payments may be made at any of the 28 Tax Offices. However strict public health and safety guidelines will be observed with temperature check, hand sanitizing and limiting the number of persons in the Tax Office at any one time, being mindful that all customers

are required to wear a mask.

Persons are therefore encouraged to honour their tax obligations by making these payments on or before June 15 to avoid the application of any interest and penalties.

For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm

Contact:

Communications Unit

Tax Administration Jamaica

Phone: 922-3470-9

E-mail: communications@taj.gov.jm