Junction Road Project Practically Complete

The 4.8-kilometre stretch of road from Broadgate to Agualta Vale (Junction Road) in St. Mary is practically complete.
This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 11.
“Many will recall that the project, which started in November 2017, was delayed by geotechnical and performance challenges. The project is now complete. It was taken over in March and we are now into the defects liability period, which is 15 months,” he said.
He explained that during this period, should any defects manifest, the contractor will be liable to fix same at his cost.
Minister Warmington said the Government is not unmindful of the criticism that has been leveled at the implementation of the Junction Road Project.
“There are important lessons to be learnt. Some of the engineering assumptions proved overly ambitious. However, those familiar with the corridor can attest that the Junction Road Project would always be a challenging one. And so, we cannot let ourselves be overly discouraged by setbacks,” the Minister said.
He said the Junction Road project represents a safer, faster, more convenient route for farmers and industry to bring their produce to market and to the ports for export.
“While we will learn from these challenges, this Government remains resolute towards the future goal of modernising the remainder of this important corridor. In fact, we see the current work to correct that fault along the corridor near Chovey or the Westmoreland Bridge as a major step in this thrust forward,” he noted.
Mr. Warmington said the $300-million project will put an end to what had existed for nearly 100 years with the ground forming the road embankment sinks, especially when there is continuous periods of heavy rain.