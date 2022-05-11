Energy Ministry Makes Proposal To Bsj For More Testing In Mo-Bay

A proposal to the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has been developed for the restructuring of the certification of cargo at the Montego Bay Terminal, in relation to cargo carried by third-party vessels.
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the announcement during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 10.
“Current operations cover cargo delivered from the Kingston Refinery (Petrojam) to the Montego Bay Terminal. Therefore, this proposed new protocol will address and facilitate more testing in Montego Bay, as well as reduce the time taken for sampling of cargo on marine vessels,” Mr. Vaz said.
He also informed that the refinery is pursuing an increase in the capacity of the main dock, to take advantage of the 14-metre draught channel.
Mr. Vaz said this would enable Petrojam to receive significantly larger cargoes, reducing the number of third-party vessels calling at Petrojam, and ultimately, reducing the number of opportunities for demurrage.
“The potential crude voyages reduction is estimated at 33 per cent with this venture,” he noted.
Additionally, an initiative is under way for the refinery’s Montego Bay operation to be supplied directly from imports lifting larger cargoes.
Mr. Vaz said this will result in the making of fewer calls, and the discontinuation of the operation of the combined carrier round-island time charter vessel.