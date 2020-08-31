JTI to resume face-to-face sessions in January

The Justice Training Institute (JTI) is scheduled to resume face-to-face training sessions with students for the new academic year, in January.

The decision to push back the start of face-to-face sessions forms part of COVID-19 preventative measures, as the Institute continues to prioritise the safety of its staff and students.

Director/Principal of the JTI, Karen Campbell Bascoe, told JIS News that the Institute will continue delivering training sessions and academic programmes virtually.

“We were thinking that in September we could look to move into a blended version of our offerings, but with the spike [in COVID-19 cases], we are pulling back on those plans and probably pushing that back to January. I know the Ministry of Education had said October, but we are going to be a little more cautious and say January before we begin to ask persons to come out in person for sessions,” Mrs. Campbell Bascoe said.

“Since April 1, the JTI has resumed training sessions and academic programmes through the use of conferencing tools, so all of our training and our academic programmes are being delivered online,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Director/Principal expressed her appreciation to students who experience connectivity issues but continue to find avenues to overcome as they grow more accustomed to the process.

“We have the usual constraints like most persons who are offering presentations via this (virtual) method. For example, bandwidth issues, power cuts, sometimes the individuals themselves don’t have access; so for our academic programmes, a large cohort comes from the justice system and when they are not at their offices, some of them have issues,” Mrs. Campbell Bascoe said.

To facilitate students who have access issues, she pointed out that students have been allowed, on some occasions, to visit the Institute.

“But what we find, though, is that as persons get a little more used to the process and the need to have access, they themselves are finding alternatives that can work. So, we would have some persons who would visit on the days that they have classes or training, they would ensure they are in a location where they can have stable access. So, we found that persons – and that’s a positive I would say – are adjusting and adapting where required, and that helps with making things a little more seamless and smooth,” Mrs. Campbell Bascoe said.

The JTI provides training for Justice Sector workers, JPs and individuals from entities not related to Justice.