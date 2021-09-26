JTI Improving Support to Students Doing Online Classes

The Justice Training Institute (JTI) has been working to improve support provided to students doing online classes.

Director Principal at the JTI , Karen Campbell-Bascoe, speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, said the Institute has been focused on providing support to its students, before issues arise.

“Two staple areas where we are focusing on in terms of support, are increasing our level of flexibility as well as increasing our level of communication. Not being able to see individuals in a face-to-face mode, we ensure we turn on videos. For instance, lecturers have their videos on, [and] from time to time, students are asked to turn theirs on as well,” she explained.

Mrs. Campbell-Bascoe also said the majority of administrator-to-student communication is done using the phone.

“If we are communicating on a matter relating to assessments, we do it by email and we post in our student admin system. We use social media and send it by WhatsApp. Many students now easily access their WhatsApp messages more than they do their emails or otherwise. This means that there’s an increased number of WhatsApp messages going out in the WhatsApp groups that we have set up for all students. Likewise, through the WhatsApp groups, and otherwise, the students communicate with us,” Mrs. Campbell-Bascoe explained.

“Because the protocols dictate that we have to shift our schedule, we reach out to our students, we find out what their feedback is on this – whether it is something that could work – and adjust the schedule accordingly. We have found that this helps to build trust and confidence, and that in and of itself, provides support in terms of flexibility,” she said.

She acknowledged that the Institute’s administrators are aware that students are navigating many challenges, scheduling issues, work and home-life balance and, as such, make every effort to be accommodating.

The Institute offers several full-time and part-time courses that are designed to respond to the needs of the various stakeholders.

