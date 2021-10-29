JSIF Supporting Children’s Learning During COVID-19

In the sphere of education, many of the measures that the Government of Jamaica has adopted in response to the global health crisis has been the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels. The need to maintain educational continuity has however presented challenges to which schools have responded with different remote options.

There have been increasing concerns regarding the number of students who do not have the technological devices that are needed to access the online learning environment. To help maintain contact and educational continuity for those students who have greater difficulty participating in the online modalities and live in social and economic conditions that are least conducive to supporting the online education processes, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), through the Government of Jamaica Sanitation in Schools Project has responded by providing tablet computers and accessories to the most vulnerable students who attend schools which have benefitted from the construction of modern sanitation facilities under this project. Students from these schools are finding it easier to keep on track with schoolwork, now that they have their own devices.

Dr. Milton Clarke, JSIF’s Manager for Systems Operations and Environment, explains that this distribution of tablets initiative that is being undertaken by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund is intended to assist the most vulnerable students who are enrolled at these institutions, to access lessons online during the suspension of face-to-face classes. According to Dr. Clarke, “the recipients of these tablet computers are the most vulnerable students at these institutions, who were unable to participate in the online teaching-learning process because they were without a device that allowed them to connect.” The students were presented with tablet computers, with additional memory, extra batteries, and protective cases for the devices.

Principal of Lethe Primary School, Mrs. Alyson McGhie points out that the presentation of tablet computers to students at that school will make a significant difference in terms of the students’ educational progress. “Using online platforms was an excellent solution to ensure that teaching and learning could continue when the pandemic hit, but some students just did not have the necessary resources to attend classes remotely. Some very exceptional students at this school have been impacted negatively because they just do not have the resources to attend virtual classes.” Fourth grade student at the Lethe Primary school in St. James, Ayanna Anglin worried that she would be left behind because she did not have exclusive access to an internet device. “I was afraid that I would fall behind in my schoolwork because I did not have my own tablet to attend online classes every day,” she explains. The same sentiment was expressed by most of the parents and students who received tablets from the JSIF.

Mr. Sherwin Anglin whose daughter attends Lethe Primary school in St. James, expressed joy and appreciation when his child was presented with a tablet computer from the JSIF. “My daughter is an excellent student, and she enjoys school, so it has been very difficult for her since she is not able to attend classes face-to-face or even online. I cannot afford to buy her a tablet or a smart phone, so I am very, very grateful that JSIF is giving her a chance to attend classes online and get back on track with her learning.”

Using a quote from Nelson Mandela, grade 3 student from the Pell River Primary School in St. Elizabeth, Taye Tomlinson expressed heartfelt appreciation after he and his schoolmates received tablet computers from the JSIF. “The necessity of education cannot be over-stated, so my schoolmates and I will take very good care of these devices. We will use them to become better readers and to engage in online classes. This is the only way that we will be able to advance in our schoolwork and we are very grateful for the opportunity,” explained young Taye.

Principal of the Ffife Pen Primary and Infant School in St. Elizabeth, Mordant Mitchell, expressed regret that more students were not able to benefit from this distribution of tablets initiative that is being implemented by the JSIF. “This is a very needed project. So many of my students at Ffife Pen Primary and Infant School and even neighbouring schools are unable to attend online classes because they do not have electronic devices to participate virtually. I wish more organizations would come on board to assist our students who do not have the necessary resources to access online learning during this time,” explains Mitchell.

Mona Sue-Ho, Senior Manager for Social Development at the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, acknowledges that, “considering the large amount of students who are now required to attend classes virtually, as a result of the current public health crisis, the need for electronic devices far exceeds the resources that are available under the Government of Jamaica Sanitation in Schools project, through which the JSIF’s distribution of tablets initiative is being funded.” She therefore encourages other organizations to come on board and support our most needy and vulnerable students to access the online teaching and learning environment, through the provision of the necessary electronic resources.

Under the Government of Jamaica Sanitation in Schools project, a total of 187 tablet computers and the requisite accessories were distributed to students at 75 schools throughout Jamaica.