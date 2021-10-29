JIS Extends Deadline For Heritage Competition

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries for its 2021 Heritage Competition from October 31 to November 7 at midnight. The annual competition is divided into three components – essay, poster and photography – targeting primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, respectively. It forms part of the JIS’s thrust to engage students in national discussions and to widen their knowledge about Jamaica’s heritage.

Primary-level students are required to submit an essay under the theme ‘Triumphant, Proud and Free’, taken from a national song titled ‘Jamaica Land of Beauty’. These students will be required to use the theme to explain Jamaica’s heritage and achievements.

The essay, which should be 400 to 500 words, will be judged on relevance to the topic, originality, accuracy and analysis of research data, writing style and language skills. Essay submission should also include the title page and list of references. At least one of the references must be a JIS source.

Students at the secondary level will also be writing on the theme: ‘Triumphant, Proud and Free’. They will be required to submit poster entries in one of two categories – Graphic Design or Illustration. Posters should be no larger than 11×17 inches (landscape or portrait) and include no other image but those provided on the JIS website through Dropbox. All pieces must be submitted by filling out the entry form on the website, www.jis.gov.jm.

The form for entries in the illustrated category should be printed and delivered along with the poster to the JIS Head Office in Kingston, 58A Half-Way Tree Road or the Regional Office in Montego Bay, National Housing Trust Building, Second Floor, 42B-C Union Street.

Meanwhile, tertiary students will be required to submit a photographic interpretation of the theme. Photographs will be judged on understanding of the topic, originality, composition, technique and impact.

Any registered tertiary-level student attending an accredited Jamaican institution is eligible to enter. Photos should be submitted using a cloud storage service such as Dropbox, SkyDrive or Google Drive. Entrants must indicate the name of the institution and area of study being pursued. Prizes will be awarded to the top-three entries in each category of the competition. Participants are encouraged to keep copies of their entries. Submissions become the property of the JIS.

Relatives of JIS staff members are not eligible to participate in the competition.

The JIS reserves the right to disqualify any entry that does not meet the requirements specified in the guidelines that have been posted on the agency’s website. Students will be penalised for plagiarism.

For further details, persons are being asked to contact Christine Ade-Gold at the JIS by calling 876-926-3590-4, Ext. 2137/2132; or by email: heritagephoto@jis.gov.jm, heritageposter@jis.gov.jm or heritageessay@jis.gov.jm or by visiting the website at www.jis.gov.jm.