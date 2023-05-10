JRC Generates Additional $3.67M from Pilot Student Service Commuter Trains

The Jamaica Railway Corporation (JRC) has generated additional earnings of $3.67 million since introducing the Pilot Student Service commuter trains.

This has been derived from train excursions extended to various schools across the island, Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, has said.

He was making his 2023/24 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 9).

Mr. Shaw also informed that the JRC has transported 78,943 students since commencing student-passenger rail service on January 10, 2022, with peak total ridership of approximately 600 daily.

The JRC currently provides safe and cost-effective transportation for students from Old Harbour and Linstead who travel to Spanish Town.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shaw advised that several studies have commenced to assess the demand for commuter service, which will inform the development of a full-scale project to also include adult passengers.

“Discussions are currently under way to expand the commuter rail service to transport over 5,000 workers daily from Old Harbour to Spanish Town, then on to Angels, and Linstead to Angels, to support the business process outsourcing investment which is expected to come on stream shortly in Angels St. Catherine,” he stated.

Mr. Shaw said that the JRC is in dialogue with the investors and is quite optimistic that work will begin before the end of fiscal year 2023/24, next March.

The JRC is also holding discussions with the World Bank to utilise grant funding to undertake feasibility studies to build out the project and revitalise rail service from Kingston to Spanish Town.

“This will include a spur line interconnection for passenger and freight rail service between Spanish Town, downtown Kingston and Portmore, in particular the expected Greater Bernard Lodge Development,” Mr. Shaw said.

Meanwhile, an agreement was recently signed with Mineral Agency for Retail and Logistics Limited (MARL) to commence transporting aggregates from Old Harbour to Linstead and from Bog Walk to Port Esquivel, which will then be transported to other Caribbean islands.

Mr. Shaw said this is expected to ensure consistent revenue for the JRC by utilising the approximately 30 miles of operating track within St. Catherine.

The total aggregates to be moved is projected to be approximately one million tonnes per year, resulting in potential annual revenues in the region of over $480 million.

The Minister also informed that plans are advanced for the operation of a tourist train service from Montego Bay to Appleton by a private investor, under a track-user agreement, and will be presented to Cabinet in short order.