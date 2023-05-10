Government Rejects Intimidation of Media Personnel – Information Minister

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, says the Government rejects any threat of intimidation against any media personnel.

Speaking at today’s (May 10) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew, the Minister said the media are seen as partners who inform the public on important matters of State and of Government.

“This Government rejects, is upset and is very uncomfortable with anyone or any organisation that facilitates, allows, does not stop immediately any threat of intimidation against any media personnel in Jamaica,” he said.

His comments follow a recent incident involving media personnel and political associates, in which a female journalist was threatened with rape.

“I want to assure members of the media of our commitment towards press freedom, towards ensuring the safety of journalists who are carrying out their duties in what I consider very challenging circumstances at times,” the Minister said.

He added that members of the media play a pivotal role in informing the citizenry and must be able to carry out their duties safely.

“We have seen a statement from Reporters Without Borders raising concerns about the incident and my worry is that next year when the report comes out, that our hard-fought gains of press freedom rankings will once again be impacted. That’s something that we need to spend the next several months trying to recover from, so that it may not happen, but we will continue working with you as a Government,” the Minister said.

In the 21st World Press Freedom Index, Jamaica ranks 32 out of 180 nations, down 20 places relative to 2022.

The World Press Freedom Index is an annual ranking of countries, compiled and published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) since 2002 based upon the organisation’s own assessment of the countries’ press freedom records in the previous year.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, said she is heartened by the discussions that have been taking place by men and women in recognising that a threat of rape is never acceptable.

“I am hearing a greater recognition of this, and it fills me with hope that Jamaica will continue to work through not only matters rising once more in the media freedom ranking but also dealing with the horror of rape culture that continues to allow for some persons and some personalities to normalise its use and to normalise the threats, and we must never accept it… and perhaps this will assist in creating a turning point,” she said.