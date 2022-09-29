JPS Urged to Regularise Electricity Service in Sections of St. Andrew Eastern

Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, Hon. Fayval Williams, is urging the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) to prioritise the regularisation of electricity in several communities across the constituency.
Mrs. Williams, who is the Minister of Education and Youth, noted that the cost of wiring houses is out of reach for many persons, adding that over the years, through the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and the Constituency Development Fund, she has been able to assist residents in the communities of Goldsmith Villa and Standpipe.
She further pointed out that she has encouraged residents to sign up for prepaid electricity.
“I am quite willing and have demonstrated that we can regularise communities in a way that ensures everyone is in the conversation. I am calling on JPS to prioritise those communities that have been asking to be regularised,” Mrs. Williams said.
“Let me assure the community of Fallen in Tavern that I am committed to ensuring that the infrastructure that was installed for electricity, for which the work was stopped, will restart and be completed. I want communities in St. Andrew Eastern to embrace the notion of paying for electricity, water and other amenities,” she added.
Mrs. Williams was speaking during her contribution to the 2022/23 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (September 28).
She added that she has worked assiduously to bring employment opportunities, and “community members know that I have been saying that communities have to honour their civic obligations and pay for the water and the electricity they consume. I have been very vocal on this”.