JPs Committed To Serving Jamaica

President of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ), Dr. Lynden Rose, says its membership of some 14,000 Justices of the Peace (JPs) across the island is committed to serving the people of Jamaica.

He said that the JPs, who do voluntary work, strongly believe in “service above self, always knowing that there is a higher calling and an internal reward for doing what is right”.

“We continue to operate ethically and with utmost integrity,” Dr. Rose added.

He was addressing a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank held at the agency’s regional office in Montego Bay, St. James, on April 14.

For her part, Public Relations Officer, Claudette Bryan, said that the LMAJ and its members relish their role as a guardian of the fabric of society.

“There’s no monetary gratification… there is nothing in there for us apart from wanting to serve our nation and our people to the best of our ability and with integrity,” she pointed out.

She noted that despite personal obligations “we continue to find the time to serve our communities, planning activities for our people and getting involved in their lives”.

“We are constantly giving, we are constantly contributing, constantly providing entertainment in the form of social activities, constantly in the lives of our citizens in every shape or form,” she stressed.

Ms. Brown noted that the LMAJ’s St. James chapter, for example, stages a marching band competition at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex, which involves more than 350 young people.

“At our last event in 2019, there was over 3500 people in attendance. That is the type of wholesome entertainment that we provide, and of course, the other parish chapters will also be doing their own thing and within their own sphere,” she noted.

The LMAJ was formed in February 1985 as an umbrella organisation for JPs from across the island.

It is a non-partisan organisation that also plays an important role in assisting to reduce the backlog of cases in the parish courts.