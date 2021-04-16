GG Expresses Condolence on Passing of Former Custos Gilbert Allen

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has expressed deep regret and sadness at the passing this morning of the former Custos Emeritus of Manchester, the Honourable Dr. Gilbert Allen, CD, JP. He was appointed Custos in February 1994 and served for 17 years until his retirement in June 2011. He acted as Deputy Governor-General on several occasions.

The Governor-General said, “Custos Allen was a humble, committed and dedicated individual who exemplified the meaning of selfless service. His entire life was devoted to caring for his patients, serving the Parish of Manchester and the Nation.”

Sir Patrick noted that Custos Allen’s quiet dignity and unassuming personality endeared him to people who were drawn to his outstanding strength of character, integrity, and generosity. He was respected by all individuals with whom he came in contact and was a model for Custodes.

Custos Allen enjoyed a successful tenure and had an excellent relationship with his Justices of the Peace and colleague Custodes. He was actively involved in volunteerism, encouraged young people to achieve their educational goals, and demonstrated a duty of care for the less fortunate in the area of health.

A skilled surgeon before his appointment as Custos, he worked for many years at the medical facility at the Alpart Bauxite Alumina Company in St Elizabeth, and often provided free medical services at local hospitals.

The Governor-General noted that Custos Allen leaves a proud record of public service to religious and voluntary organizations in the fields of Health and Education. Many primary and secondary students have benefitted from the Gilbert and Georgia Allen Education Trust. Custos Allen received numerous honours and awards in appreciation of his outstanding work. He was a visionary who had a passion for Manchester, and continued working fervently on plans for the development of the Parish.

Sir Patrick and Lady Allen have conveyed condolence to his widow, Georgia, daughter, Jada, son-in-law, Ray, son Denny, sister Eulalee, grandchildren, other immediate family members, and friends on the loss of this faithful servant to the Nation.

Custos Allen was 92 years old.