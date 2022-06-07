JPC Invites Businesses/Organisations To Enter Its Productivity Innovator Competition

The Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC) is inviting businesses/organisations to enter its Productivity Innovator of the Year 2022 competition.
The competition is the precursor to World Productivity Day, which will be observed on June 20, under the theme ‘Productivity in a Digitized World’.
Senior Director for Research and Measurement at the JPC, Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), Mikhail-Ann Urquhart, told JIS News that the competition was first held in 2021, and for this year the focus will be on businesses and organisations.
“We are looking for businesses and organisations to share how they would have implemented any new strategies or policies, or activities that would support improvements that are innovative and new and to share those results. The goal is to find who we would identify as a productivity innovator of the year on World Productivity Day,” she said.
According to Ms. Urquhart, the winner will have bragging rights, receive a plaque naming them as the Innovator of the Year 2022 and will have the opportunity to share best practices and encourage other organisations to do the same, at the World Productivity Day event.
The competition is open to Jamaican private and public-sector organisations that over the last three years (since 2019) have implemented any type of activity that has caused significant improvements in their productivity.
Applicants are required to submit entries using fewer than 500 words or a 60-second video to give a description on how this innovation has improved productivity, who benefited from this innovation, the resources required to implement the innovation, and evidence that the innovation was implemented no earlier than 2019.
Judging criteria will be based on level of innovation/originality, potential to positively impact productivity, the extent to which innovation can be replicated, and clarity.
Entries must be submitted by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10 by email to jpc.competition2021@gmail.com.
For further information, persons can contact the Jamaica Productivity Centre at 876-922-1598.