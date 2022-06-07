Cabinet To Consider Unemployment Insurance Scheme

The Unemployment Insurance Scheme is to be submitted to Cabinet for approval, shortly, says Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda.
Addressing the Ministry’s Labour Relations Awards Banquet, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, recently, the Minister said the scheme is a priority area for the Government as part of efforts to strengthen the national legislative framework for labour market resilience.
“We have taken definitive steps to make it a reality in the near future. The International Labour Organization (ILO) has supported the feasibility phase, and we have a preliminary design of the scheme. It is my expectation that we will shortly be able to make a submission to Cabinet for its approval,” he informed.
Unemployment Insurance aims to protect employed persons against the risk of job loss, and it facilitates access to partial income during spells of unemployment.
The feasibility study on unemployment insurance was undertaken by the ILO and the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), with input from several government ministries and stakeholders.
The first two phases of the feasibility study have been completed as a precursor to implementation, with the third and final phase now under way.
Unemployment Insurance would complete Jamaica’s social protection floor, as it is the only missing element as articulated in the Jamaica Social Protection Strategy of 2014.
An unemployment scheme can serve as an important macroeconomic stabilisation tool during periods of economic downturn by strengthening Jamaica’s ability to respond to economic shocks, while reducing the risk of poverty among workers and their families in periods of crisis.
The function was held to recognise the contribution of 25 individuals and five organisations for long and dedicated service in the field of labour relations.
It featured the presentation of a maquette of one of Jamaica’s pioneer female labour rights activists, Agnes “Aggie” Bernard, by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.
The piece, which was commissioned by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, was done by sculptor Pamrie Hall Dwyer.