Joint Select Committee To Review Customs Act

Story Highlights The House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 9), named members from that chamber who will be part of a Joint Select Committee of Parliament to review the Customs Act 2019.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, who will sit on the committee, said he will be joined by Hon. Fayval Williams, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, Dr. Norman Dunn, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, Mark Golding, Anthony Hylton and Noel Arscott.

They will sit jointly with members to be appointed from the Senate, to consider and report on the Bill.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 9), named members from that chamber who will be part of a Joint Select Committee of Parliament to review the Customs Act 2019.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, who will sit on the committee, said he will be joined by Hon. Fayval Williams, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, Dr. Norman Dunn, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, Mark Golding, Anthony Hylton and Noel Arscott.

They will sit jointly with members to be appointed from the Senate, to consider and report on the Bill.

The Government is repealing and replacing the Customs Act in order to modernise customs practices and procedures, so as to effectively and efficiently facilitate trade.

Such modernisation is expected to bring benefits for the trading community and the Jamaica Customs Agency by improving customs clearance and revenue collection, simplify procedures for businesses and provide more efficient service delivery to the public.