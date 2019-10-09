Construction Of Yallahs Fire Station To Start Soon

Construction Of Yallahs Fire Station To Start Soon

Story Highlights Construction of the Yallahs Fire Station in St. Thomas is expected to begin shortly.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of a $109.49-million contract to Alcar Construction and Haulage Company Limited for the undertaking.

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, made the disclosure during Wednesday’s (October 9) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Construction of the Yallahs Fire Station in St. Thomas is expected to begin shortly.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of a $109.49-million contract to Alcar Construction and Haulage Company Limited for the undertaking.

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, made the disclosure during Wednesday’s (October 9) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Mr. Samuda said the works will include the construction of two, single-storey structures using reinforced concrete and beam construction to house firefighting equipment, engine bays, dormitories as well as administrative and training facilities.

The building will be constructed to withstand several natural disasters, particularly storm-water surges.