Johnson Smith Announces the Appointment of New Jamaican High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and New Consul-General in Toronto

Johnson Smith Announces the Appointment of New Jamaican High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and New Consul-General in TorontoSeptember 12, 2023
Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alexander Williams as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Mr. Kurt Davis as Consul-General in Toronto.
Minister Johnson Smith said:
“I anticipate high levels of performance from these gentlemen. They are both endowed with a wealth of experience in their respective careers and personal endeavours, which have equipped them to undertake their new roles in service to the Government and people of Jamaica.
“I have charged them with ramping up the work of the Ministry, including deepening Jamaica’s engagement with the Diaspora as well as strengthening commercial and investment ties with Jamaica.”
High Commissioner-designate Alexander Williams – London
Mr. Alexander Williams has practiced as an attorney-at-law for the past thirty-three years. Between 2012 and 2016, Mr. Williams was a member of the Jamaican Senate and served on several Joint Select Committees of Parliament, including committees dealing with banking, insolvency, police oversight, corruption and integrity and sexual offences. He has served on the board of directors of several national institutions, and as chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO). He served most recently as the President of the Jamaican Bar Association.
Consul-General-designate Kurt Davis – Toronto
Mr. Davis is a career diplomat with some twenty years of service. Most recently, served as Jamaica’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. His previous assignments include tours of duty in Pretoria and as Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Jamaica in Berlin. Mr. Davis was also seconded to the United Nations as Senior Adviser in the Office of the President of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly from 2017 to 2018. Mr. Davis holds Master’s degrees in Diplomacy and in International Law.
Minister Johnson Smith stated:
“I have full confidence that they will continue to deepen the relationships which Jamaica enjoys at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels. I extend my best wishes and assure them of the full support of my Ministry in the conduct of their new responsibilities.”
Consular General-designate Davis will assume duties in September, while High Commissioner-designate Williams will assume duties in early October.