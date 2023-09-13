10,000 Students Benefit from YSEP Over Last Three Years

10,000 Students Benefit from YSEP Over Last Three YearsBy: September 12, 2023 ,
Over the last three years, approximately 10,000 students were engaged through the Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) within the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).
A total of $75 million was spent for the undertaking.
This was disclosed by Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, during today’s (September 12) meeting of the KSAMC at its Church Street offices, in downtown Kingston.
The YSEP provides employment opportunities for young people during the summer months, enabling them to gain valuable skills and work experience while earning an income.
“Over the last three years we have made available employment opportunities during the summer for students amounting to just under 10,000 students and spending approximately $75 million,” he said, noting that the 2023 programme was recently concluded.
He said the programme is spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.
The Mayor said the summer workers assist in capturing critical data and clearing backlog in various departments of the Municipality.
The YSEP targets young Jamaicans, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may face challenges in finding employment, by placing them in various work environments.
Participants can gain practical knowledge, improve their communication and teamwork skills, and develop a strong work ethic. These skills are essential for their personal and professional growth.
The programme allows participants to earn income during the summer, empowering them to become financially independent.
This not only helps the beneficiaries to support themselves but also reduces the burden on their families and contributes to the overall economic well-being of Jamaican households.