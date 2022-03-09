JNSC Enabling Youth To Transform Their Lives – Minister Williams

The Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) is equipping youth with the skills and competencies to transform their lives and contribute to nation-building, says Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams.

“This programme offers an opportunity for our young people to take advantage of training to change the trajectory of their lives. It is an opportunity to develop positive attitudes… and gain life skills in order to be a productive member of the Jamaican society,” she noted.

Minister Williams was addressing the Presentation of Certificates Ceremony for the JNSC Intake 2021/01 at Up Park Camp in St. Andrew, on Tuesday (March 8).

Conceptualised by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness in 2016, the JNSC targets young people aged 18 to 23, providing an avenue for them to be fully empowered through national service. It is structured to provide continuous development over a one-year service period.

The objective is to enable young people to develop a range of military, vocational and broader life skills, and build sound character to make them more versatile and better equipped for success in their chosen career path.

At the end of the training period, most of the participants will be accepted to join the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) as regular force soldiers, while others will be eligible candidates for employment in the private and public sectors.

Minister Williams said that the programme is in “perfect alignment” with the Government’s Learn, Earn, Give-Back and Save (LEGS) Programme and the National Military Engagement Programme (NMEP), which are “geared towards having a positive impact on Jamaica’s youth”.

“We are living in a time of increased demand for people with specialist skills, and the training offered through this programme allows you to find a niche and develop on it over the years. This should be the first step in a journey of lifelong learning,” she noted.

“I am sure the foundation laid in this training programme will serve you well as you apply the principles learned,” she added.