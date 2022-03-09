Official Funeral Service For Dr. Robertson March 12

The official funeral service for the late former Cabinet Minister, Dr. Paul Robertson, is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (March 12), at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Chapel.

Dr. Robertson, who died at the St. Ann’s Bay Hospital on February 19, following a brief illness, has been accorded an official funeral by the Government.

As a Minister of Government, Dr. Robertson had responsibility for a number of portfolios throughout his public life, including Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Industry, Investment and Commerce; Information and Culture; Development and Public Service.

Dr. Robertson, who died at age 75, is credited with working alongside former Prime Minister, Hon. Bruce Golding, in drafting the framework and operational arrangements for the Electoral Advisory Committee in 1979, which later became the Electoral Commission of Jamaica.

Between 1989 and 1993, Dr. Robertson served as a Senator, during which he held the position of Deputy Leader of Government Business.

He was Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South East from 1993 to 2007.

Dr. Robertson also held leadership positions within the People’s National Party (PNP), serving as General Secretary from 1983 to 1991; and Deputy General Secretary from 1978 to 1980. He was also Vice-President for a period.

He was Special Assistant to late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Michael Manley, from 1978 to 1980.

Before beginning his political career, Dr. Robertson taught at his alma mater, Oberlin High School, in 1965 and 1968 and lectured in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI) from 1968 to 1969, and from 1973 to 1974, where he had also pursued studies.

He was also a Research Associate at Howard University.

Dr. Robertson also attended Mount Industry Primary, York Castle High, Jamaica College and the University of Michigan.

He served as Chairman of the Jamaican Movement for the Advancement of Literacy (JAMAL) in 1978, now Jamaican Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFLL).

Dr. Roberston, who retired from public life in 2007, was given a senior position at the Port Authority of Jamaica in 2012.