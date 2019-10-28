JIS Extends Deadline For Heritage Competition

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries for its 2019 Heritage Competition from October 31 to November 4 at midnight.

The annual competition is divided into three components – essay, poster and photography – targeting primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, respectively.

The essay component, which is in its ninth year, targets students aged nine to 12 at the primary level, who are required to write an essay on the theme ‘Imagine that you are one of the seven National Heroes. Make your case for Jamaica to be compensated for the effects of slavery’.

Essays should be between 400 and 500 words and will be judged on relevance to topic, originality, accuracy and analysis of research data, writing style and language skills.

They should include the title page and bibliography or list of references. At least one of the references must be a JIS source. Essays should be submitted using the application form at www.jis.gov.jm.

For the poster component, high-school students are asked to submit original designs on the topic ‘Jamaica: A case for Reparation’. The entries will be judged based on interpretation of the topic, originality, neatness and presentation.

Posters should be no larger than 11 inches x 17 inches (landscape or portrait) and include no other image but those provided on the JIS website through Dropbox. All pieces must be submitted by filling out the entry form on the website, www.jis.gov.jm.

Entrants in the illustrated category should print and deliver the form along with the poster to the JIS head Office in Kingston or the Regional Office in Montego Bay.

Meanwhile, tertiary students will be required to submit a photo, also depicting the theme ‘Jamaica: A case for Reparation’.

Photographs will be adjudged on interpretation of the topic, originality, composition, technique and impact.

Any registered tertiary-level student attending an accredited Jamaican institution is eligible to enter. Photos should be submitted using a cloud storage service such as Dropbox, SkyDrive or Google Drive. Entrants must indicate the name of the institution and area of study being pursued.

Relatives of JIS staff members are not eligible to participate, and students entering the competitions should ensure that they keep a copy of their work.

For further details, persons are being asked to contact Christine Ade-Gold at the JIS or by calling at 926-3590-4, Ext. 2137/2132; or by email: heritagephoto@jis.gov.jm, heritageposter@jis.gov.jm or heritageessay@jis.gov.jm.