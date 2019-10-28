COJ Commended

Story Highlights The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) has been lauded for its efforts in making it easier to do business in Jamaica.

This commendation came from Principal Director, Modernisation Programme Implementation, Office of the Cabinet, Wayne Robertson, while speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ in Kingston,

Mr. Robertson cited the COJ’s new online Electronic Business Registration Form (eBRF), which was developed to register a business or company. The eBRF converts the manual business registration form into an electronic version.

Persons can now access the form via the COJ’s website, www.orcjamaica.com from any location globally.

“This is not to be taken for granted and seen as just a mere accomplishment. It is significant because Jamaica is now ranked number six in the world with this system. We are expecting further improvement,” he said.

Citing the World Bank Ease of Doing Business report, which was published recently, Mr. Robertson said that Jamaica is ranked higher than many First-World countries in starting a business under the category of doing business.

“Let us not believe that Jamaica is not doing great things. We are doing great things and we need to give the Companies Office of Jamaica and the wider team credit for that,” he added.

The Principal Director said that the Government is concerned about customer satisfaction and is using information and communications technology (ICT) as an enabler to improve service delivery.

“ICT must be seen as something that will help all of us to improve our business processes and our overall productivity,” he said.

Additionally, he argued that workers have to ensure that they are providing the highest quality of services to all clients.

“We have to also understand that we technocrats who are developing and implementing these systems are also clients. We are all clients, so we really have a vested interest in making sure that Jamaica is on the cutting edge,” he said, adding that the eBRF will “ultimately lead to satisfying customers”.

The eBRF is being spearheaded by the Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Division in the Office of the Cabinet, with funding support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).