JIS Acquiring Cutting-Edge ICT Equipment

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) is to secure cutting-edge information and communications technology (ICT) systems and equipment to enhance its performance in the delivery of services as well as ensure compliance with records management best practices.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 27.

He informed that the major areas of focus for the agency during the 2018/2019 financial year are digitisation and digital asset management, intellectual property management, and relocation of the television department.



“The JIS is far advanced in preparation for a digitisation project, which, bolstered by the newly adopted intellectual property policy, is expected to protect assets, improve efficiency in production and boost revenues,” Mr. Henry said.

He noted that the agency was successful in its application to the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund for funding to fully digitise the photo, television, radio, research and publications archives.

“The JIS was approved for $28.78 million to purchase digitising equipment and software, and engage professional support services, and will employ young people through the Housing Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme. Procurement of the equipment and software has already begun,” Mr. Henry informed.

The relocation of the television department from Arnold Road to South Odeon Avenue will facilitate the department’s transition from an analogue format to a fully digital platform.

The new facility will utilise state-of-the-art digital cameras and studio equipment, producing high-definition (HD) digital footage for Jamaicans here and abroad.