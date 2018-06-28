CHASE Has Funded 3,725 Projects Valued at $17 Billion

+ - Photo: Michael Sloley Story Highlights The Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund has supported some 3,725 projects at a total value of $17 billion over the past 15 years.

The Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund has supported some 3,725 projects at a total value of $17 billion over the past 15 years.

Other projects include renovation and upgrading of cultural centres in Clarendon, Kingston and St Andrew and other parishes across the island; support for legacy projects amid the celebration of 55 years of national independence; approval of $50 million for the Ward Theatre restoration project; and an allocation of $309.7 million to assist some 21 schools with new structures, renovation and/or expansion of existing buildings.

“For the 2018/2019 financial year, a wide span of projects are again earmarked for support in the four mandated areas of focus,” Mr. Henry said.

He was making his contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 27.