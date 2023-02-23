JIPO to Host Seminar on February 27

In celebration of Reggae Month, the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) will host a seminar titled, ‘Sounds of Success: Intellectual Property and the Music Industry’, on February 27, starting at 1:00 p.m.
The seminar will be held in the Vera Moody Concert Hall at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) and will take the format of a Masterclass. It will also be streamed via the Zoom platform at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84634115173?pwd=cE1MVEZ0em5hdG04ekNOMCtkUVEwdz09.
Persons interested in attending the seminar may register online at http://online.jipo.gov.jm:7515/Register.aspx.
For the event, JIPO will partner with the EMCVPA and the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association to explore some of the key issues facing Jamaica’s music industry, including royalties, licensing and copyright issues.
It will provide practical guidance and resources to help upcoming artistes, producers and industry professionals navigate the complexities of intellectual property in the industry.
Attendees will also benefit from insights into digital platforms and the new avenues for music distribution and monetisation from local music industry veterans and intellectual property specialists.
Additionally, two randomly selected participants will be provided the opportunity to win a lunch with either Tony Rebel or Marcia Griffiths.
All attendees who complete the session will receive a certificate of participation, courtesy of the Edna Manley College.