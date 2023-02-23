$207M Earmarked to Continue Development of United Nations House

The renovation of space encompassing Block 11 at 14-16 Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston for use as the United Nations (UN) local office, will continue in the 2023/24 fiscal year with an allocation of $207 million.
The provision is set aside in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, which were tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, on February 14.
Targets for the upcoming year include the completion of repairs to the ceiling bed on the fourth floor, as well as painting and tiling; procurement of contractor’s services to erect perimeter security fencing and construct parking spaces; and recruitment of a Quantity Surveyor and Project Manager.
Achievements up to December 2022 include the completion of demolition work on the first, third and fourth floors. This is in addition to electrical work on the fourth floor, amidst ongoing refurbishing.
Interior renovations on sections of the ground, first and third floors; the completion of design drawing and cost estimates; and installation of air-conditioning equipment on the fourth floor are some of the other activities completed.
The project, which commenced in April 2017 and was extended three times, is now slated to end in March 2024.
It is being funded by the Government of Jamaica and implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. An additional $53 million is earmarked for the 2024/25 fiscal year, if necessary.
The 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, beginning March 1.