JETAA Jamaica Essay Competition for Secondary Students

Students at the secondary level are being invited to participate in the Japan Exchange and Teaching Programme Alumni Association (JETAA) of Jamaica’s annual essay competition.
Participating students will be required to submit a 400–550-word essay on the topic “Omotenashi” which embodies the spirit of service and hospitality for which Japan has become renowned, and to discuss three ways in which service and hospitality are key indicators of a country’s development.
Public Relations Officer at the JETAA, Terrike Brown, told JIS News that “over the years, Jamaicans, who have had the opportunity to live and teach in Japan have been committed to volunteering their time and effort in giving back to Jamaica through various community and school outreach activities.”
“As such, we are pleased to continue this tradition of excellence in the name of nation building as we encourage our young people to expand their world view towards becoming global citizens,” she added.
This annual Essay Competition is in keeping with the Association’s mandate to foster awareness and cultural exchange between the countries.
Essays should be submitted via email to jamjeta@gmail.com by Friday, January 27, 2023.
Along with the entries, students should also submit a profile (head shot) photograph in JPEG format; a short biography on the student; three photographs in JPEG format and a short history of the school they attend; and acknowledgement of teachers or individuals who assisted with the essay.
Since the year 2000, over 400 Jamaicans have participated on the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme. The JETAA Jamaica was established in 2002, when the first set of Jamaican JET participants returned to Jamaica and is now celebrating 20 years of existence.
The top three essays may be published in any or all the following: JETAA Jamaica’s 20th Anniversary Commemorative Magazine; national newspapers; on JETAA Jamaica’s social media platforms or JETAA International publications.
For additional information and queries, persons may call (876) 535-5385.