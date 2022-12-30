Legal Affairs Ministry Identifies Location for Corporate Offices

The Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs has identified premises at 94B Old Hope Road to house its corporate offices.
Speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Wayne O. Robertson, said that interior works are under way on the building, which is situated at the corner of Fairway Avenue and Old Hope Road.
“We are going to be completing offices and workstations, so that our staff members can be properly accommodated within the space,” he noted.
Mr. Robertson said that an architect has been engaged from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
“I am happy to report, also, that this didn’t cost the Government anything and that is with a view that we operate with cost efficiency in mind. Additionally, we have engaged the services of the National Works Agency (NWA) to deal with project management,” he said, noting that this includes mechanical and electrical engineers.
Work is also being done on the Ministry’s information technology (IT) infrastructure and telecommunications lines. “The NWA will also assist us with respect to oversight in keeping with the scope of works and the contract, which is ongoing,” he said, noting that the external works will commence shortly.
The Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs was established in January of 2022 with the aim of developing the Government’s legislative agenda and its legal and constitutional reform aspirations.