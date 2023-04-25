JDF Ready And Equipped to Deploy Assets in Response to Major Earthquake

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has advised that its Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) is among key assets to be deployed should the country experience a major disaster, such as an earthquake.

The DART is comprised of doctors, nurses, infanteers, drivers, combat engineers, logisticians, military police, divers and other military personnel.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Operations Staff Officer at JDF headquarters, Major Rodane Leung, said the DART has three priority areas.

He noted that Priority One involves being 100 per cent ready for immediate notice to move to assist in any disaster situation.

“Our Priority Two is not immediate notice to move, but after the initial priority becomes mobilised, Priority Two is now on immediate notice to move and there is Priority Three if it is required,” said Major Leung.

Priority Three is triggered based on the needs of the assessment the JDF would have received from the relevant State agencies.

The Operations Staff Officer indicated that members of the DART are equipped to move to anywhere in the island and be self-sufficient for a period, adding that the JDF has many capabilities.

“Our engineers have the ability to assist with heavy equipment. Like the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), we also have canine elements that we use for search and rescue. We also have medical personnel that can assist the Ministry of Health and Wellness in providing medical care to persons that are injured,” said Major Leung.

He pointed out that another key element of the JDF response procedure is the use of its air wing and strategic aircraft to hoist goods and equipment, as required, from one place to another, especially in situations where the roadways are blocked or congested, preventing the movement of cargo.

“Our aircraft are also equipped to move personnel as well as to assist the Jamaica Fire Brigade, particularly in areas where we might have fires. We are equipped to use what we call a Bambi Bucket System to douse such fires,” he added.

Another role of the JDF is to assist the JCF with policing.

“There might be need for key point protection – protecting of key installations to prevent theft, among other things. We are ready and able to deploy to assist the JCF to ensure that these things do not happen,” said Major Leung.

It is also important to note that the JDF will appoint a Liaison Officer to the National Emergency Operations Centre at ODPEM. The Liaison Officer would be the bridge between ODPEM and the JDF joint Information Operation Centre.