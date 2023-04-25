Foundation to Collate Local Statistics to Garner Support for Autistic Persons

The Maia Chung Autism and Disabilities Foundation is to collate local statistics, in its bid to garner support for autistic persons at the policy level.
This should result in the necessary resources and interventions being provided to effectively treat with the condition.
Founder of the nonprofit, non-governmental organisation (NGO), and Advocate, Maia Chung, told JIS News that autism is unique and differs from other categories of disorders and, therefore, persons require targeted legislative support.
“Everything that has to happen now, has to happen in policy. Policies have to start reflecting putting autistic people on health insurance, so that the people can get the attention they need. Much more urgent and impactful and affordable contingencies have to be put in place for families post diagnosis,” she emphasised, noting that “the situation in Jamaica is quite dire”.
Ms. Chung is projecting that for the next five years, the Foundation will be seeking to quantify local data to bring about targeted policy support and other interventions.
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines Autism, also referred to as autism spectrum disorder, as a diverse group of conditions related to the development of the brain.
The abilities and needs of autistic people vary and can change over time. While some people with autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support.
To provide the necessary interventions for the care of people with autism, Ms. Chung said significant actions at policy, societal, and community levels are necessary to ensure greater accessibility, inclusivity, and support for these persons.
The Maia Chung Autism and Disabilities Foundation is celebrating 15 years this year.
Established in 2008, the Foundation was formed to increase awareness about the autism spectrum disorder, as well as to promote tolerance for those affected by autism, and various disabilities, and prevent abuse of these persons.
One of its primary functions is the channeling of resources to entities that help these marginalised persons.