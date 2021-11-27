JIS News
JDF Presentation of Colours Parade

November 27, 2021
Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) participate in the presentation of colours parade held at the Polo Field, Up Park Camp on November 25. During the ceremony, the JDF retired three sets of Battalion Colours and presented five sets of Formation Colours in a spectacular ceremony. This year’s parade was the biggest in the history of the JDF and signalled the Force’s continued commitment to transformation.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, approaches the saluting dias to inspect the presentation of colours parade formed by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) at the Polo Field, Up Park Camp, on November 25. He is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Rocky Meade (second right).
