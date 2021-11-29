JIS News
PHOTOS: Fallen Officers Honoured

Tribute
November 27, 2021
Commissioner of Police, Major General Anthony Anderson (centre), engages with Aaliyah (left) and Gerrard McFarlane, children of the late police constable, Gerrard McFarlane. Occasion was a luncheon to honour fallen officers, held at the Office of the Commissioner in St. Andrew on Tuesday (November 23).

 

