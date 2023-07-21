JDF Boosted By 392 New Members

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has welcomed 392 new members, comprising 314 males and 78 females.

The Passing Out Parade for the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) Intake 2022/02 was held on Friday (July 21), at the Polo Grounds, Up Park Camp in Kingston.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, who addressed the ceremony, noted that their completion of the programme is a testament to their grit and determination.

“As you embark, men and women, into the next phase of your lives, I hope that you will take the lessons learnt from the phases of your training and continue to be men and women of honour. Set yourselves on a path to being exemplary members of the wider society,” said Ambassador Stone Roofe.

She urged the new JDF members to perform their duties ethically and to avoid situations that can cause conflicts of interest.

“As privates, you were expected to demonstrate discipline from the moment you began this programme. You have stayed the course and this discipline must be replicated throughout your lives as you reintegrate with your different communities and kick-start your professional journey as members of the Jamaica Defence Force or any other areas that you may choose from the public or private sectors,” Ambassador Stone Roofe said.

Parade Commander, Captain W. Williams, said the intake commenced training on July 23 and 24, 2022 with 500 recruits, 400 of whom were males and the remainder females.

The trainees underwent 16 weeks of intensive basic training, followed by support to arms training, intermediate training, infantry on-the-job training and the infantry qualification course.

“This culminated with trainees sitting the NCTVET level two examination in security operation. In addition, all members of the intake were exposed to other training and mentorship, which included community service, on-the-job training, basic fitness standard test and the military swim test,” he detailed.

Captain Williams said the 392 JNSC graduates demonstrated the requisite standards of courage, commitment, mental fortitude and willpower.

“They have, by virtue of their performance, met the criteria to be enlisted into the Jamaica Defence Force. This parade marks a proud moment for Intake 2022/02,” he said.

Captain Williams charged the new JDF members to take pride in how far they have come.

“Have faith in how far you can go and never stop believing in yourselves. Congratulations and well done, Intake 2022/02,” he remarked.

CONTACT: Judana Murphy