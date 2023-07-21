Additional Beds For Spanish Town And Bustamante Hospitals

More than US$200,000 has been spent to provide additional beds for patients at two hospitals managed by the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).
These are the Spanish Town Hospital and the Bustamante Hospital for Children.
This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during the recent post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew.
Dr. Tufton added that routine maintenance for the beds is also included in the procurement.
“The Spanish Town Hospital recently got a number of critical infrastructure beds [valued at] US$68,000; those were delivered this week. Bustamante Hospital for children, similarly so 30 cribs, 35 paediatric beds, inclusive of a five-year preventative maintenance. [Additionally] some paediatric beds for Spanish Town, [at a cost of] US$179,000,” he said.
SERHA is responsible for the delivery of healthcare services to the residents of St. Catherine, St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew. This represents 47 per cent of the population of Jamaica.
SERHA manages 10 major hospitals and 92 health centres.
